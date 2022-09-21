Dialysis unit opened at Samana Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

In a much relief to kidney patients, the Patiala Health Department has set up a dialysis unit at Samana Civil Hospital. Henceforth, poor patients need not to travel 30 km to Patiala for treatment of kidney-related problems.

The dialysis machine is said to have been lying unused for months for the sheer reason that there was not trained staff to handle the machine. Now, to run the unit, a special team has been posted there.

The dialysis unit was inaugurated by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said a team of health officials — comprising a specialist doctor, staff nurse and a lab technician — had been dedicated to the dialysis unit. He said, “ We are also planning to impart training to some more staff so as to run the unit 24x7.” He further added that the dialysis unit would help not only the Samana block but also to the neighbouring Shutrana block, which is a rural area.