Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 19

The district on Friday reported 26 cases of Covid. Of 26, Patiala city alone reported 17 cases while Samana, Nabha and Rajpura blocks reported two cases each. Meanwhile, rural blocks Kallon Majra, Kauli and Bhadson reported one case each. The Health Department informed that, as of now, the count of active case in the district was 151.

As per the Health Department, the district has already reported 1,494 positive cases since July. However, despite rising Covid cases, the Health Department has failed to ramp up daily testing in the same proportion.

Health Department, on Friday, could collect only 153 Covid samples of suspected patients in the entire district. Moreover, the Health Department is stated to have been performing poorly in contract tracing of positive cases. Meanwhile, the Health Department claimed that the people were reluctant to get themselves tested for Covid.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said residents should adopt Covid appropriate behaviour and start wearing masks in public places to curb the spread of disease further.