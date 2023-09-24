Faculty development programme concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 23

The School of Social Sciences and Inter-disciplinary Studies, along with the Department of Sociology, at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) collaborated with the Kathmandu School of Law, Nepal, to organise the second International Faculty Development Programme on law and social sciences in a virtual mode.

The programme, which has concluded, saw as many as 264 participants from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The event aimed at familiarising the participants with contemporary developments in the field of law and social sciences. Interactive sessions and discussion-oriented lectures were taken up by experts from the fields of law, economics, sociology, literature and human rights among others.

The one-week event had deliberations on aspects relating to law and social sciences such as law and social engineering, policy perspectives, fin-tech and financial inclusion, law and human rights and international investment law among others.

#Nepal #Rajiv Gandhi