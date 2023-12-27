Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann yesterday said the state government would give much-needed fillip to the overall development of Patiala by pumping in crores of rupees in the coming days thereby giving a major facelift to the royal city.

Chairing a meeting with the MLAs and officers at his office in Chandigarh, the Chief Minister said the move was aimed at providing basic civic amenities to the people on one hand and giving impetus to the development of the city on the other. He bemoaned that despite being a major city of the state, Patiala had hitherto lagged behind in the pace of development due to the blatant neglect of the successive rulers. However, CM Mann said now the state government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the development of the district was given a major push.

The state government is taking a giant leap forward in solving the problem of stray cattle in the city. As many as 77 development projects worth Rs 57 crore are already going on in the city. Likewise, CM Mann also said the work to provide 24X7 canal water supply to Patiala residents was going on in full swing and it would be instrumental in providing regular and potable water supply to people.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to expedite the process of shifting dairies in the Ablowal Dairy project where the plots have already been allotted. Phase I of construction of the Model Town drain has already been accomplished and Phase II covering 6 km will be completed at a cost of Rs 65 crore. He also reviewed the functioning of sewage treatment plants and took stock of the street light, upkeep of parks, heritage street project, Chotti Badi Nadi project and others.

The CM asked the officers to ensure that the ongoing works were completed within their stipulated time period.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the officers to explore the feasibility of using the existing bus stand as a city bus stand. This can be instrumental in facilitating the people to provide excellent means of public transport to them. The state government is fully committed to ensuring a comprehensive development of the city and prosperity of its people, he added.

