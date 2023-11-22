Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

During the inauguration of the Punjabi University Inter-Zonal Youth Festival and Folk Festival today, the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, extended an invitation to the youth to actively participate in politics. He said to take the state on the path of progress, it was necessary for the youth to take an active part in politics.

He praised the bhangra performances and said bhangra was the most unique dance form and considered as an identity of Punjab. He encouraged the youth to stay away from drugs and maintain the enthusiasm of bhangra as a constant source of joy. The speaker announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary quota for the upcoming North India Youth Fair hosted by the university.

During the event, the speaker also addressed the problem of stubble burning. He urged the youth to do their part in preventing stubble burning. He added in line with the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak Dev about environment conservation, the time has come to end the practice of burning stubble.

ADGP Mukhwinder Singh Cheema was also present at the event. He motivated the youth to enjoy the youth fest and encouraged them to keep striving towards excellence in sports and academics.

