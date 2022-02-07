No salary for 2 months, varsity staff stage protest

Patiala, February 6
Financial worries of Punjabi University have again pushed its faculty members to hold protests on the campus as varsity authorities have not disbursed their salaries of two months.
The protesters blamed the state government for failing to increase the university’s grants as was announced by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the campus.
The faculty members have blamed the university administration, Vice Chancellor and the state government for the financial crunch. Dr Sukhjinder Singh Buttar, secretary, PUTA, said, “It has been over two months but the university has again failed to deposit the salaries of employees in their accounts. Our pending arrears are also being blocked by the university administration.”
The faculty members said they were awaiting the salaries of December 2021 and January this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...