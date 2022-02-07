No salary for 2 months, varsity staff stage protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

Financial worries of Punjabi University have again pushed its faculty members to hold protests on the campus as varsity authorities have not disbursed their salaries of two months.

The protesters blamed the state government for failing to increase the university’s grants as was announced by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the campus.

The faculty members have blamed the university administration, Vice Chancellor and the state government for the financial crunch. Dr Sukhjinder Singh Buttar, secretary, PUTA, said, “It has been over two months but the university has again failed to deposit the salaries of employees in their accounts. Our pending arrears are also being blocked by the university administration.”

The faculty members said they were awaiting the salaries of December 2021 and January this year.