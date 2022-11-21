Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 20

A day after Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal sat on a fast unto death in Faridkot in support of the union’s demands, two other farmer leaders followed suit and started an indefinite hunger strike at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza.

The farmer unions that had started the protest five days ago, continued to block most part of the toll plaza today as well. However, the farmers allowed a partial traffic movement on Saturday and Sunday.

Swarn Singh, General Secretary, Patiala BKU, said, “Our president from the Patiala district, Zorawar Singh, and another farmer leader Jagjit Singh of Rajpura started a fast unto death today.” He said the farmers were steadfast in their demands for the dismissal of police cases registered against farmers, grant of compensation for the loss of cotton crop, management of paddy straw and others.

A farmer said, “We have kept the toll plaza blocked but have allowed the traffic to pass. The protest will continue till our demands are fulfiled.”