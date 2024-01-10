Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

As the Ablowal Gaushala has started functioning, the MC organised a drive to capture stray cattle, shifting them to the gaushala today. Later, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and MC Joint Commissioner Babandeep Singh Walia conducted an inspection of the new gaushala.

The DC said that owners of cattle and other domestic animals in the city should ensure that their animals are not left unattended in the streets, as this may cause road accidents and inconvenience to the residents. She added that heavy fines would be levied on violators.

Sawhney assured the residents that their complaints regarding stray cattle in the city would be redressed soon as the MC is set to add three new sheds at the Gazipur Gaushala. She added that efforts are also being made to provide shelter to the stray animals during winter. This would ensure that the animals are able to withstand the chilly weather and also help reduce the number of accidents involving strays.

The DC also urged social service organisations and city residents to volunteer at the Ablowal Gaushala and help the administration serve the cows and other animals.