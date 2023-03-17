 Police drive against anti-social elements : The Tribune India

Police drive against anti-social elements

The district police, led by SSP Ravjot Grewal, conduct a surprise check at the Sirhind railway station on Thursday.



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16

As part of the drive against anti-social elements, the district police, led by SSP Ravjot Grewal, conducted a surprise check at the Sirhind railway station today.

The SSP said the aim was to ensure that life and property were protected at all costs.

During the checking, the police rounded up certain suspicious persons, a majority of whom were released after a thorough verification.

The SSP also said regular meetings were being conducted with panchayats to ensure their villages became drug-free as soon as possible.

The SSP appreciated people coming forward and providing information about anti-social elements and drug peddlers in their areas.

She said special public grievance redressal camps were being organised in rural and urban areas.

Ravjot urged the people to inform the police if they noticed or came across any suspicious object lying at a public place.

