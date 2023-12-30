Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 29

In a meeting between the authorities and protesting students of Punjabi University, the administration assured them that their cases would be dealt with fairly. It was conveyed that there would be no imposition of any kind of fine or penalty on any student.

A faction under the aegis of ‘Jasdeep Kaur Insaaf Morcha’ sat on a dharna at the entrance of the university to protest the suspension and entry ban of 11 students, involved in the attack on professor Surjit Singh, on campus. The action was taken after an inquiry committee probing the involvement of the students submitted its report. The order of suspension and barring the entry of students in the university was issued by Dean academic affairs Ashok Kumar Tiwari. However, the university has granted them permission to appear in exams.

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on September 13 at her house in Chauke village in district Bathinda. The death led to an outrage among students and triggered protests on the campus.

After receiving complaints of him mentally harassing the girl, the university had ordered a probe and removed him from the post of coordinator of the Punjabi integrated course.

