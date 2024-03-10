Two days on, youth arrested for murder of teenage girl

Patiala, March 9
Two days after the gruesome murder of a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death, the police have arrested the suspect. Police officials said the suspect was trying to leave the city when he was arrested. The younger sister of the victim, who witnessed the murder, died of shock.
SP (City) Sarfaraz Alam said a police team from Kotwali police station got a tip-off that the suspect was near the transport union looking for a chance to leave the city. “A team led by SHO HS Dhillon organised a raid and arrested the suspect, Arun Kumar. He confessed to the crime, and we have recovered the knife used in the crime,” said Alam.
The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday near Sanauri Adda. The suspect fled from the crime scene after stabbing the victim, Salma, who was accompanied by her sister, Husanpreet Kaur and her friend Khushi.
The police said Salma was friends with Arun, adding that Arun had told Salma’s parents that he would marry their daughter. The police said that after trying to kidnap her, he stabbed her.
Police said Arun stabbed Salma multiple times in her chest, leaving her in a pool of blood, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
The victim’s younger sister, Husanpreet Kaur, who witnessed the gruesome attack, was also declared dead. “Prima facie, it appears that the victim was shocked by the tragic death of her elder sister. A case has been registered against Arun under Section 174 of the CrPC,” added Alam.
