1 killed with sharp weapon

Abohar, March 10
Unidentified persons brutally murdered a 45-year-old man with a sharp weapon in village Bhagu of Abohar sub-division last night.
A team led by Wahabwala SHO Gurmeet Singh and DSP (Rural) Sukhwinder Singh reached the spot. The body of the deceased was taken to the Abohar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The reasons for the murder were not known yet.
Aman, son of deceased Harchand, said that at around 2:30 am, he went to water the fields when some unidentified people entered his house and attacked and killed his father with sharp weapons. When his grandmother saw his father lying in a pool of blood today morning, she raised an alarm.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...