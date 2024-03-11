1 killed with sharp weapon

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 10

Unidentified persons brutally murdered a 45-year-old man with a sharp weapon in village Bhagu of Abohar sub-division last night.

A team led by Wahabwala SHO Gurmeet Singh and DSP (Rural) Sukhwinder Singh reached the spot. The body of the deceased was taken to the Abohar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The reasons for the murder were not known yet.

Aman, son of deceased Harchand, said that at around 2:30 am, he went to water the fields when some unidentified people entered his house and attacked and killed his father with sharp weapons. When his grandmother saw his father lying in a pool of blood today morning, she raised an alarm.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar