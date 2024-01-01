15-yr-old rape victim dies by suicide in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 31

A 15-year-old Dalit girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped by two youths of Dhamana village near here today. Suspects have been identified as Harsh Rana and Dinesh Gujjar are yet to be arrested.

The victim was an orphan living with her 14-year-old brother and maternal grandmother. Her brother looked after the cattle of the village sarpanch.

The deceased’s brother told the police that he and his sister were returning home after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Nodhe Majra village yesterday afternoon when Harsh and Dinesh started slapping them and took the victim towards the bushes.

He added that he was injured and ran towards the house of his employer and informed him about the incident. When they reached the spot, his sister was crying. She informed them that she had been raped by the suspects.

The brother-sister duo and their grandmother went to the sarpanch’s house at 8 pm, where the victim consumed a poisonous substance. She was admitted to a private nursing home, where she died today morning.

Nurpur Bedi Station House Officer Gurwinder Singh said the police had registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 363, 366, 376-D and 306 of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects, Station House Officer Gurwinder Singh added.

