18,000 litres of illegal fuel seized by Sangrur police, 1 held

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, May 29
The police have arrested a man involved in illegal sale of petrol, diesel and ethanol, and confiscated the petroleum products.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Sidhu informed that the police seized 11,000 litres of petrol, 4,000 litres of diesel and 3000 litres of ethanol from three oil tankers last night.
An FIR has been registered under various Sections at Sadar police station, Sangrur, against the accused, identified as Vikarm singh and Gurnam Singh, the SSP said. “While Gurnam Singh has been arrested, Vikarm is absconding,” SSP Sidhu added.
Earlier on May 26, the police had registered 6 FIRs and seized 8,050 liters of petroleum products.
