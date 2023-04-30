Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 29

The state government has allocated Rs 196.81 crore to upgrade infrastructure at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said a trauma centre and residential quarters would be constructed at a cost of Rs 68 crore.

Mann, who inaugurated the renovated emergency ward at Rajindra Hospital, said the capacity of beds had been doubled to 100. Till now, critical patients were referred to other hospitals, including PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The CM said, “We are providing Rs 4.75 crore for the construction of a sports hall at the Government Medical College. We will build houses for faculty at a cost of Rs 15.58 crore, multi-storey houses for doctors at an expenditure of Rs 17.67 and junior resident hostel at a cost of Rs 13.52 crore.”

He said the government would also construct residential quarters for Class III and IV employees at a cost of Rs 76.32 crore. He said a separate ward would be constructed for jail inmates at the hospital. He said the government had already advertised hiring of specialist doctors.

Citing the example of students of a government school who topped Class VIII board exams, the CM said the government had been working towards providing better education to children. Responding to a question on alert issued at various jails in the state, Mann said the government had kept the law and order situation under control.