Rs 2.4-cr penalty imposed on farmers for burning stubble; only 11% recovered

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, December 2

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed environmental compensation (penalty) of around Rs 2.4 crore on 9,258 individuals for setting paddy residue on fire during the kharif season this year. Out of this, around Rs 27 lakh has been recovered.

The data on farm fires was collected between September 15 and November 30. In all, 36,663 cases of stubble burning were reported this year.

Out of Rs 2,39,25,000 penalty imposed on the violators, only 11 per cent (Rs 27,12,000) has been recovered so far.

As per the latest data, red entries were made against 947 individuals and 1,067 FIRs registered for violating magisterial orders under Section 188 of the IPC.

Comparing the recent numbers with previous years, the PPCB reported a substantial increase in both FIRs and penalty. In 2022, only five FIRs were filed under Section 188 of the IPC and there was no such case in 2021.

On the alleged selective nature of action, Adarshpal Vig, PPCB Chairman, said the matter was being handled by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts.

He said the cases might vary based on the severity of the violation, with FIRs being registered against habitual offenders, red entries made and penalties imposed on farmers with larger landholdings.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued directives on Friday, instructing Punjab and Haryana to formulate a time-bound plan to check farm fires between January 1 and September 1, 2024. It has scheduled further proceedings for January 19.

1,067 FIRs registered

The data about farm fires was collected between September 15 and November 30

In all, 36,663 farm fires were reported this year

1,067 FIRs were registered for violation of magisterial orders under Section 188 of the IPC this year, against just five in 2022

#Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB