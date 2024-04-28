2 juveniles repatriated to Pak after 20 months

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, April 27

Twenty months after they had inadvertently strayed into Tarn Taran sector, two Pakistani teenagers were today reunited with their family in Kasur.

The boys were arrested in August 2023 and were released from a Faridkot-based observation home on Friday.

Accompanied by senior officials, the duo was repatriated to Pakistan from the Attari border on Friday. As their travelling documents got delayed, the Pakistani authorities took custody of the boys in the late evening.

On March 28, these boys were released from the observation home after the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and were taken to Attari border, but the Pakistani authorities had reportedly declined to take their custody in absence of their travelling documents and nod from the External Affairs Ministry, Pakistan.

On April 19, another attempt to deport them turned futile in absence of required documents.

The high court had intervened in the case after Justice NS Sekhawat during his visit to the observation home found that two-Pakistani boys were languishing here despite being acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board on April 18, 2023.

