3 break open ATM, flee with Rs 15L

Hoshiarpur, August 27
Three masked thieves, who came in a car, broke open a PNB ATM at Bham village in Mahilpur block and fled with Rs 15.35 lakh. The thieves used a gas cutter to break open the ATM.
Chabbewal SHO Gurpreet Singh, Mahilpur SHO Jaswant Singh and Garhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh visited the spot and started investigation with the help of village sarpanch Parvinder Jaswal.
The police also checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the ATM kiosk. The CCTV footage showed three robbers wearing shirts with a hood entering the ATM kiosk. One of them sprayed some chemical on the camera to block the view.
Bank manager Rajan Thapa and assistant manager Jasveer Singh said keeping in view the ensuing holidays, Rs 17 lakh was loaded in the ATM on Friday so that people did not face any inconvenience.
The incident was reported to the police by a security company from Mumbai. Company officials said when the thieves were cutting the ATM, they got an alert about it through a system installed in the kiosk. Officials then informed the police that an ATM installed at Bham village was being tampered with.
Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation in this connection.
