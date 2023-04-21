Rs 3 lakh relief for kin in custodial death case

Chandigarh, April 20
The Punjab Human Rights Commission today announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the custodial death of Gurprit Singh in sub-jail, Malerkotla, on April 7, 2018, to his kin.
The action has been taken after the victim’s father moved a complaint before the commission.
