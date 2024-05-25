Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 25

While addressing an election rally in Amritsar on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will waive off farmers’ loans, form a group to continue reviewing the loan requirements of farmers, provide guaranteed MSP and restructure insurance on crops if it comes to power.

“The BJP government made 22 people billionaire but the Congress will make crores of people “lakhpati”. These people will include unemployed youth and those come from economically weaker families. Every woman will receive Rs 8,500 in her bank account,” he said.

In this way, we will jump start the Indian economy as these people will not spend their money overseas like 22 billionaires have been doing. These people will invest their money in buying clothes, mobile phones and other daily-use articles from local markets which will in turn offer employment to the youth, Rahul added.

He promised that 30 lakh jobs lying vacant in government departments wil be filled on priority, and that the Golden temple will be declared an internationally acclaimed pilgrimage centre.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi