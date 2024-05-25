; children among 4 dead, rescue operation under way
Rajkot, May 25
At least four persons, including children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.
Efforts are under way to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.
The blaze erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone, and among the victims were children who were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation.
“Four persons have died. The exact toll will be known only after the rescue operation is completed,” said Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel.
He said that the immediate focus of the administration is on relief and rescue operations.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone.
“Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,” Patel tweeted.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission slams 'false narratives’; releases absolute polling numbers for 5 phases of Lok Sabha election
Poll panel comes out with absolute number of voters on its o...
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 polling ends; West Bengal records highest voter turnout
WB records 77.99% till 5 pm, Haryana 55.93% , Delhi 53.73%, ...
INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank, says PM Modi at Bihar rally; Opposition parties slam remark
The PM also charged the opposition coalition with indulging ...
6 injured in clash outside polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
The voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector cont...
Children among 4 dead as massive fire breaks out at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot
Rescue operation under way