3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Gurbax Puri

Tarn Taran, November 8

Three members of a family were allegedly strangled to death at their house at Tung village on Patti-Harike road here on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Iqbal Singh, 55; wife Lakhwinder Kaur, 53; and sister-in-law Sita Kaur, 60.

Their bodies were found in different rooms. Their hands were tied with ropes before they were done to death.

The motive behind the murders is not known.

A servant working with the family for 20 years, who was sleeping in a separate room, alleged that the assailants kidnapped him and beat him up before throwing him into the Sutlej at Harike. However, he survived and returned home and has been admitted to a hospital.

He told the police that two men had come to meet the family three days ago and also on Tuesday.

SP Maninder Singh said an investigation is on to identify the suspects and the motive behind the murder.

#Tarn Taran