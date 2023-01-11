Mohali: 30 properties of narcotics smugglers sealed

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 10

With the arrest of 16 persons, including two Afghan nationals, over a period of two months, the Narcotics Control Bureau has exposed an international syndicate of drug smugglers involving white-collared criminals, who used to mint quick money and invest it in liquor business, rice mills, ghee trading and agencies of reputed brands, to mislead the NCB.

Vehicles impounded

Whether the clubs and restaurant owners were also involved in it, the NCB officials said, “Their involvement is being inquired into.”

Money seized from their possession. Tribune Photos

Officials said drug smugglers procured the contraband from their links in Afghanistan and Pakistan, a set of couriers took care of transportation from Mundra Port, the ICT Atari and Jammu border, two Afghan chemists processed opium and morphine into heroin and other variants in Ludhiana and criminals and gangsters distributed it.

For money, the syndicate had willing businessmen, who knew how to utilise the cash through multiple firms and import-export transactions.

“Also, various other front businesses of this drug syndicate and the role of their associates are being inquired into,” said an NCB official.

A special investigation team has now been formed and supported by investigating officers from other NCB zones. Specialised financial and technical investigation teams are already probing deeper into the syndicate.

More than 60 bank accounts of this group and 30 properties purchased with the drug money have been frozen.

During investigation, it was found that the group was operating night clubs and restaurants in the Tricity and region. Whether the clubs and restaurant owners were also involved in it, the NCB officials said, “Their involvement is being inquired into,” as such businesses hardly operate in isolation.

NCB officials shocked when they found morphine being produced in large quantities in Ludhiana. “Every processed drug, including heroin, is made from morphine,” said the officials, adding that the two Afghans (chemists), although not literate, knew its process.