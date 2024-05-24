4 killed in road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 24
Four people were killed as their van rammed into a roadside tree here on Friday, police said.
The incident took place near Powat village when the driver of the van, carrying 17 passengers, lost control over the vehicle after a motorbike suddenly came onto the road, they said.
According to police, the van rammed into a tree. Three children from the van fell into a canal nearby. Two of them drowned and their bodies were recovered. While efforts are being made to search for the third child.
The accident also killed two women on the spot. Out of 17 passengers, two women died on the spot and 12 others were injured and rescued. They were rushed to a hospital, police said.
The victims, residents of Nizampur village near Payal town, were returning from Gurdwara Baba Barbhag Singh in Himachal Pradesh after offering prayers, they said.
