4 Indian-origin men guilty of driver’s murder in England

London, March 28
Four Indian-origin men in their 20s were found guilty on Thursday of the murder of a 23-year-old delivery driver, also of Indian heritage, after an attack in Shrewsbury, western England.
Aurman Singh was pronounced dead in an attack in the Berwick Avenue area in August last year and went on to arrest four men on suspicion of murder.
Arshdeep Singh, 24, Jagdeep Singh, 22, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, who were armed with weapons including an axe, hockey stick and shovel were charged with Singh’s murder.
