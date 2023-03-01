40-year-old dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A 40-year-old man, Joginder Pal Soni, was found dead near VK Home Colony on the Sahuwala Road last night. The police said an illegal pistol and a suicide note was found near the body. The police have sent the body for post-mortem. OC

31-year-old man found dead

Abohar: A 31-year-old man, Sunil Kumar, was found dead today inside his house in Chak 01-B village near Hindumalkot here. Two empty injection syringes were found beside his bed. The police had sent the body for post-mortem. TNS

Agri Dept to test seed quality

Abohar: DC Dr Senu Duggal directed the Agriculture Department to carry out tests to ensure that farmers were getting seeds of high-yielding crop varieties. She was Khuian Sarwar village here to attend a camp organised under the government at your doorstep scheme. OC

Gangster held, pistol seized

Phagwara: An alleged gangster, Vikki Baletia, a resident of Patti-Badal in Jalandhar, was arrested here on Tuesday. The police have seized an illegal pistol and two magazines from him. He is a close aide of gangster Teja, who was recently killed in an encounter. OC

3 of robbers’ gang arrested

Abohar: The police have arrested Shiva Singikat, Surjit Singh and Manpreet Manni of Malout for allegedly robbing people at isolated places to meet their drug expenses.