40-yr-old devotee electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 27

A 40-year-old devotee was electrocuted at a temple in Sudama Nagar in Sriganganagar today.

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Dubey. He was removing electric gadgets on the conclusion of a three-day festival. As iron pipe suddenly came in contact with an overhead electricity wire, Dubey got electrocuted and died on the spot.

