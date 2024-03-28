40-yr-old devotee electrocuted

Abohar, March 27
A 40-year-old devotee was electrocuted at a temple in Sudama Nagar in Sriganganagar today.
The deceased has been identified as Davinder Dubey. He was removing electric gadgets on the conclusion of a three-day festival. As iron pipe suddenly came in contact with an overhead electricity wire, Dubey got electrocuted and died on the spot.
