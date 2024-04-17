46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Patiala, April 16
A total of 46,793 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived at 11 grain markets situated in the district.
DC Showkat Ahmad Parray said 34,995 MT of wheat had been purchased so far.
He said that 11,220 MT had been procured by Pungrain, 3,853 MT by Markfed, 9,209 MT by Punsup, 4,918 MT by warehouses and 5,795 MT by private traders.
The DC also appealed to farmers to bring wheat to mandis having the right moisture content.
Pawan Kumar Singla, chairman, Arhtiyas’ Association, Patiala, said procurement agencies were hesitant to purchase wheat with high-moisture content.
