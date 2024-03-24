5 more die in Sangrur liquor tragedy, toll 21, 18 in hospital

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, March 23

With five more deaths of Sunam residents today, the toll in the Sangrur liquor tragedy has risen to 21.

The five deceased have been identified as Ravi, Karamjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Bittu Singh and Gurnam Singh.

EC seeks report The EC sought an immediate report from the Chief Secretary and the DGP with regard to the liquor tragedy

The CEO has written to the Chief Secretary and the DGP to submit the preliminary and a detailed report Third FIR filed The accused used methyl alcohol to manufacture spurious liquor. They purchased it from a Noida-based factory. Third FIR has been registered in Sunam. Sartaj Singh Chahal, Sangrur SSP

While Ravi and Karamjit died at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, Sukhdev died on the way to the Rajindra Hospital. Bittu was declared dead at the Sunam Civil Hospital and Gurnam died at his home.

So far, eight persons from Gujjran village, nine from Sunam, two from Dhandauli Khurd and one each from Jakhepal, Sunam, and Samana, Patiala, have died after allegedly consuming “spurious liquor”.

Dr Kirpal Singh, Civil Surgeon, Sangrur, said, “Twelve patients are undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and six at the Sangrur Civil Hospital.”

Sangrur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the accused had used methyl alcohol (a poisonous substance) to manufacture liquor. The accused had purchased it from a Noida-based factory, the SSP said, adding that, besides the registration of two FIRs in Dirba and Cheema, third FIR had been filed in Sunam against Gurlal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Soma and Rahul, alias, Sanju under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and 61-A of the Excise Act.

Finance Minister and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said bereaved families would be provided compensation after getting permission from the Election Commission (EC) at the earliest.

Bodies of Nirmal Singh, Jagjit Singh, Pargat Singh, Bhola Singh, Darshan Singh and Harjit Singh were handed to their family members after conducting the autopsy.

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, ADGP (Law and Order), along with Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and the SSP visited Gujjran village and met bereaved families. The officers assured them of stern action against the accused.

According to information, Excise and Taxation Inspector, Sunam circle, has been suspended by the Taxation Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the EC today sought an immediate report from the Chief Secretary and the DGP with regard to the liquor tragedy. The CEO has written to the Chief Secretary and the DGP to submit the preliminary and a detailed report.

