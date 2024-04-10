Gurdaspur: 530 gm heroin found near checkpost

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 9

The BSF and Gurdaspur police found 530 gm of heroin allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone near Chauntra village under the Dorangla police station. The area from where the seizure was made is 200 metres from a check post of the BSF.

