Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, August 7

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has more than doubled MBBS fee for the government quota seats (75) at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Bathinda.

On June 27, the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had fixed Rs 21.48 lakh fee (MBBS course) for 275 government quota seats in four private medical institutes, including the AIMSR.

Now, the fee for 75 government quota seats at the AIMSR has been increased to Rs 55.25 lakh.

In a public notice, the BFUHS claimed that the fee for the government quota seats at the AIMSR has been revised on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Four private medical colleges — AIMSR, DMC, Ludhiana, PIMS, Jalandhar and Gian Sagar, Banur — have a total of 550 MBBS seats. While 275 of these are the government quota seats, management and NRI quota have 192 and 83 seats, respectively.

Though full course fee for management quota is Rs 55.25 lakh, its Rs 21.48 lakh for government quota seat.

However, the AIMSR had challenged the government quota seats fee structure in the high court, claiming that such appropriation of seats by the state government for unaided-private educational institutions was “impermissible”.

While the decision on the petition is pending, the HC has directed that the AIMSR will be permitted to charge the management quota fee from students taking admission under the government quota seats subject to the stipulation that the differential amount quo the government quota seats will be kept, within two weeks of the completion of the admission process, in a fixed deposit by the AIMSR in its name. Also, a copy of the fixed deposit receipt will be furnished to the Medical Education Department.

“The fixed deposit cannot be encashed till further orders from the HC. The AIMSR will inform the students that the differential fee, if any, payable by the students will be subject to the outcome of the petition,” said the BFUHS authorities.

What high court said

The High Court has directed that the AIMSR will be permitted to charge the management quota fee from students taking admission under the government quota seats subject to the stipulation that the differential amount quo the government quota seats will be kept, within two weeks of the completion of the admission process, in a fixed deposit by the AIMSR in its name.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot #MBBS