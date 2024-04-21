6 injured as car, tractor collide

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 20

Six persons were injured in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car near Kala Tibba village, 8 km from here, on Friday night.

Sources said Gurveer Singh, Madan Giri and Karamjit Kaur, residents of Raisinghnagar, along with Sukhveer Kaur of Tutwala village, were returning in a car after visiting a religious place. On the other hand, Vishnu and his friend Vinod of Dutaranwali village, were going back in a tractor-trailer. When they reached near the toll plaza, the car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it collided head on with the tractor.

