60-year-old tries to stop mining, run over by tractor-trailer in Lalru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 17

One suspect was arrested and two more booked for the murder of a Barana village resident, who was run over by a tractor-trailer, after he tried to stop them from mining sand from the shamlat land in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, identified as Gurcharan Singh, in his early sixties, and his son Bhupinder tried to stop a tractor-trailer, which was taking sand from the shamlat land around 3.30 am.

Mining on shamlat land The suspects got aggressive when Gurcharan tried to stop sand-laden tractor-trailer (from mining on shamlat land). He was run over, while others ran for cover and saved their lives. —Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, ASP, Dera Bassi

The tractor-trailer driver allegedly at the instance of Harvinder, alias Gaggu, called a group of five to seven youths, including Jaswinder, alias Kaka, and Jaswinder, alias Chhinda. Later, the suspects ran the tractor-trailer over Gurcharan, who was taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police said Gurcharan was a local leader of the BKU (Ugrahan).

The police arrested suspect Jaswinder and seized the tractor-trailer. The police also recovered two tractor-trailers and one earthmover from the shamlat land. A case under Sections 302, 379, 34 of the IPC and under the Mines Act has been registered against Kala, Chhinda, and Harvinder, alias Gaggu, at the Dera Bassi police station.

Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The suspects belong to Jaandli village, near Haryana border, while the deceased belonged to Barana village, near Handesra in Lalru. The argument between the deceased and suspects began around 10.30 pm. The suspects got aggressive when Gurcharan tried to stop the tractor-trailer. He was run over by tractor-trailer while others ran for cover and saved their lives.”