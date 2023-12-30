A day before SIT chief’s retirement, Bikram Majithia appears before special investigation team in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 30

SAD leader Bikram Majithia appeared before the special investigation team (SIT), probing a drug case against him, here on Saturday.

Majithia had been summoned a day before the retirement of SIT chief ADGP MS Chhina.

Majithia appeared before the SIT around noon, and is being questioned by the SIT, comprising six members, at the office of the Patiala ADGP at Chhoti Baradari.

Majithia last appeared before the SIT on December 18 and was questioned for seven hours. He was again called on December 27. However, he skipped the meeting and sought four weeks to prepare documents and collect other details sought by the SIT.

He was summoned to appear again before the SIT on December 30.

The SIT is probing the case registered by Punjab Police in December 2021 against Majithia. He was released on bail in August 2022 after spending five months in jail.

