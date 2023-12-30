A day before SIT chief’s retirement, Bikram Majithia appears before special investigation team in drugs case

Patiala, December 30
SAD leader Bikram Majithia appeared before the special investigation team (SIT), probing a drug case against him, here on Saturday.
Majithia had been summoned a day before the retirement of SIT chief ADGP MS Chhina.
Majithia appeared before the SIT around noon, and is being questioned by the SIT, comprising six members, at the office of the Patiala ADGP at Chhoti Baradari.
Majithia last appeared before the SIT on December 18 and was questioned for seven hours. He was again called on December 27. However, he skipped the meeting and sought four weeks to prepare documents and collect other details sought by the SIT.
He was summoned to appear again before the SIT on December 30.
The SIT is probing the case registered by Punjab Police in December 2021 against Majithia. He was released on bail in August 2022 after spending five months in jail.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains
Lays foundation stone of development projects
Capt Ashutosh Shekhar flies maiden passenger plane to Ayodhya; family says proud of him
43-year-old Captain Ashutosh Shekhar is a pilot with Indigo
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa a terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video
According to police, the victim complained that she was rape...