AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

IANS
Chandigarh, May 30
AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Tuesday took up the issue of exclusion of Punjabi as a compulsory subject by the Panjab University with Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the university’s Chancellor.
In a letter to the Vice-President, Sahney said Panjab University was established for the students of Punjab and they cannot be deprived of the privilege to study this language in undergraduate courses.
He said there are over 200 colleges affiliated to the university and students enrolled with them should also get the facility to study their mother tongue as it has been done by other universities like Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.
He also brought to the notice of the Vice-President that this decision of the Syndicate is contrary to the Punjab Language Act and “needs to be rectified immediately”.
Sahney raised the question on the decision by making the point that the Syndicate has no right to take such a drastic decision when the Board of Studies and the Language Faculty have recommended to keep Punjab as a compulsory subject.
In a statement issued here, Sahney cautioned that such decisions against Punjab and Punjabi will never be tolerated and all the Punjabi-loving people, whether they are Hindus or Sikhs or Muslims, stand united to foil its implementation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns
Government seeks time from Governor for oath-taking ceremony...
Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue
Hand over medals to BKU chief
10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar
Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...
Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime
Police claim murder pre-planned as Sahil waited for the girl...
Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace
Home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of effor...