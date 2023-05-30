 AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject : The Tribune India

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

‘Panjab University was established for students of Punjab and they cannot be deprived of the privilege to study this language in undergraduate courses’

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

Vikramjit Sahney. Tribune file



IANS

Chandigarh, May 30

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Tuesday took up the issue of exclusion of Punjabi as a compulsory subject by the Panjab University with Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the university’s Chancellor.

In a letter to the Vice-President, Sahney said Panjab University was established for the students of Punjab and they cannot be deprived of the privilege to study this language in undergraduate courses.

He said there are over 200 colleges affiliated to the university and students enrolled with them should also get the facility to study their mother tongue as it has been done by other universities like Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

He also brought to the notice of the Vice-President that this decision of the Syndicate is contrary to the Punjab Language Act and “needs to be rectified immediately”.

Sahney raised the question on the decision by making the point that the Syndicate has no right to take such a drastic decision when the Board of Studies and the Language Faculty have recommended to keep Punjab as a compulsory subject.

In a statement issued here, Sahney cautioned that such decisions against Punjab and Punjabi will never be tolerated and all the Punjabi-loving people, whether they are Hindus or Sikhs or Muslims, stand united to foil its implementation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

3
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

4
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

5
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

7
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

8
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

9
Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns

10
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion

Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion; 2 new ministers to be sworn-in, one resigns

Government seeks time from Governor for oath-taking ceremony...

Wrestlers protest LIVE Updates: Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganges

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

Hand over medals to BKU chief

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

Police claim murder pre-planned as Sahil waited for the girl...

Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace

Amit Shah says peace in Manipur top priority, instructs officials to strictly deal with anyone disturbing peace

Home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of effor...


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook

Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime

National monument not demonstration site, wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate: Police sources

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh hatched 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing