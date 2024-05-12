Abohar BJP gears up for Sodhi’s campaign

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 11

A day before BJP Ferozepur Lok Sabha candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi’s proposed Abohar visit to kick start the campaign, the Jakhar Complex in the Old Grain Market here has been given a new look.

Jakhar to assist The long-time associates of the Jakhar family and Sunil Jakhar’s team will campaign for Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a flex sheet hoarding displayed on Jakhar Complex in Abohar indicated. Other hoardings carrying the photos of Central and local BJP leaders, besides state president Sunil Jakhar were also put up.

The complex had been the main election office for the family ever since Balram Jakhar contested his first Assembly election in 1972. Since then, the building has been used to run election campaigns of Sajjan Kumar Jakhar, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and the third-generation legislator Sandeep Jakhar. All of them contested the elections as Congress candidates. For the first time, the complex will be used as the main area office for the election campaign of a BJP candidate.

A close aide of the Jakhar family said today that with the announcement of its candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jakhar supporters and their team in Abohar have geared up to make the BJP candidate Sodhi victorious. The team will carry ‘Saada Jakhar’ and ‘BJP jitao Modi lao’ banners in the hometown of the state party chief.

The team will reportedly work in cohesion with the officials of four urban and rural organisational units of the saffron party. Sodhi is reaching Abohar on Sunday. Along with the road show, in the coming days, the Jakhar family will also take him to public meetings and tour the district with star campaigners.

A BJP worker said that people will be told that Sodhi had defeated SAD candidate Vardev Singh Noni Mann in Guruharsahai Assembly elections in 2007, 2012 and 2017 while Mann also lost to AAP candidate in 2022.

