Abohar MLA attends BJP’s meeting

Abohar, March 17

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who was suspended by the Congress for his anti-party activities last year, today attended a booth-level meeting of BJP leaders.

He welcomed former Rampura Phul MLA Jagdeep Nakai, who’s the BJP’s Fazilka Lok Sabha incharge.

The MLA said it was his moral duty to welcome the guests at his residence. He told mediapersons that Sunil Jakhar, state chief, BJP, was his political mentor.

Sandeep said he drew inspiration from PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

