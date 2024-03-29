Abohar para-shuttler wins gold, bronze for Chandigarh

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, March 28

Renowned para-shuttler Sanjeev Kumar, who hails from Telupura village in Abohar and currently represents Chandigarh, has won a gold medal in men’s singles and a bronze medal in men’s doubles in the wheelchair 2 category at the 6th National Para Badminton Championship. Sanjeev was representing Chandigarh for the first time after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Punjab Sports Association.

UNHAPPY WITH PUNJAB GOVT Para-shuttler Sanjeev Kumar is not happy with Punjab Government as despite repeated assurances, Congress-led government failed in arranging a job for him. “AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had slammed the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government at a dharna staged by para-sportspersons and promised all kinds of support, but the AAP-led government in Punjab did nothing in the past two years for us, “ Sanjeev added.

Sanjeev won his first gold medal for Chandigarh in the National Para Badminton Championship, held from March 20 to 23 at Tata Nagar, Jharkhand. In the singles quarterfinals, he defeated Munna Khalid of Delhi 21-13 9-21 21-11 in 59 minutes. In the semifinals, he defeated Sidana of Karnataka 21-15 21.

In the final, he was up against Abbu Hubaida of UP, whom he defeated in straight sets in a match that lasted 49 minutes. Sanjeev won the final 21-15 21-19.

To go with the gold, Sanjeev won a bronze in men’s doubles with his partner Ankit Pradhan of West Bengal.

Speaking to The Tribune here today, Sanjeev thanked the Chandigarh Sports Department, Chandigarh Badminton Association and coaches Surinder Mahajan and Bhuvan Sethi. “I am thankful to Sandeep Jakhar who arranged support from his Mayo College, Ajmer’s 1994 batch colleagues for the competitions,” Sanjeev said.

Sanjeev is preparing for upcoming international tournaments and is confident of winning a medal for Chandigarh.

