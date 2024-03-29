Abohar para-shuttler wins gold, bronze for Chandigarh

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, March 28
Renowned para-shuttler Sanjeev Kumar, who hails from Telupura village in Abohar and currently represents Chandigarh, has won a gold medal in men’s singles and a bronze medal in men’s doubles in the wheelchair 2 category at the 6th National Para Badminton Championship. Sanjeev was representing Chandigarh for the first time after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Punjab Sports Association.
UNHAPPY WITH PUNJAB GOVT
Para-shuttler Sanjeev Kumar is not happy with Punjab Government as despite repeated assurances, Congress-led government failed in arranging a job for him. “AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had slammed the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government at a dharna staged by para-sportspersons and promised all kinds of support, but the AAP-led government in Punjab did nothing in the past two years for us, “ Sanjeev added.
Sanjeev won his first gold medal for Chandigarh in the National Para Badminton Championship, held from March 20 to 23 at Tata Nagar, Jharkhand. In the singles quarterfinals, he defeated Munna Khalid of Delhi 21-13 9-21 21-11 in 59 minutes. In the semifinals, he defeated Sidana of Karnataka 21-15 21.
In the final, he was up against Abbu Hubaida of UP, whom he defeated in straight sets in a match that lasted 49 minutes. Sanjeev won the final 21-15 21-19.
To go with the gold, Sanjeev won a bronze in men’s doubles with his partner Ankit Pradhan of West Bengal.
Speaking to The Tribune here today, Sanjeev thanked the Chandigarh Sports Department, Chandigarh Badminton Association and coaches Surinder Mahajan and Bhuvan Sethi. “I am thankful to Sandeep Jakhar who arranged support from his Mayo College, Ajmer’s 1994 batch colleagues for the competitions,” Sanjeev said.
Sanjeev is preparing for upcoming international tournaments and is confident of winning a medal for Chandigarh.
The shuttler is not happy with Punjab Government as despite repeated assurances, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government had failed to provide him a job.
“AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had slammed the captain-led government at a dharna staged by para-sportspersons and promised all kinds of support but the AAP government in Punjab did nothing in the past two years for us,” the para-sportsperson added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical Col...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan