Accused injured in encounter when taken to recover pistol by Mansa CIA

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 15

Paramjit Singh, who was taken to recover a pistol by Mansa CIA, was injured in an encounter after he fired at cops with the same illegal weapon on Thursday. Budhlada DSP Manjit Singh said Paramjit, Mangaljit Manga and Bhagwan Bhana were arrested on December 14.

The DSP said when Paramjit got hold of the hidden pistol, he fired at the police in order to escape from the spot. The cops retaliated and a bullet hit Paramjit’s foot.

#Mansa