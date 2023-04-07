After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 6

Laying to rest all speculations about paid entry to Jallianwala Bagh, automated e-ticketing barriers that were installed at the entrance of the historic site were removed.

Though the authorities denied any proposal to impose an entry charge, the construction of a ticket counter-like structure at the main entrance of the monument followed by the nine entry barriers raised suspicion over the possibility of imposing an entrance fee on visitors.

These additions were introduced during the facelift of the Jallianwala Bagh. The first phase of the project worth Rs 19.36 crore was carried out by the Ministry of Culture under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India.

It was dedicated to the public on August 28, 2021, virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust.

Besides, people alleged tinkering with the historic significance of the site as new murals were installed on both sides of the narrow doorway and a newly designed structure was raised around the ‘martyrs well’. Kin of the martyrs, along with many political and social organisations, raised strong objections over setting up of a “ticket counter” and installation of the e-ticketing equipment at the entrance of the bagh.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said originally, an e-ticketing proposal was included in the plan on the lines of other monuments like the Taj Mahal, Jantar Mantar and Qutab Minar.

Nonetheless, amidst the protest, the issue was prominently taken up by the former MP and a Jallianwala Bagh Trust member Tarlochan Singh with the Union Ministry of Culture.

