Amrinder Singh Raja Warring meets disgruntled Lal Singh

Patiala, April 17
Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today visited the house of former cabinet minister Lal Singh to end the tension brewing within the Congress after the fielding of Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala.
Lal Singh had opposed the move and announced to convene a meeting on April 20 with party leaders opposed to the decision of giving the ticket to a “turncoat”.
Warring’s visit was kept under wraps and the media was not informed about it. The meeting continued for around an hour in which Warring tried to persuade the veteran politician and sought his support. Former legislator Hardial Singh Kamboj and Rajinder Singh were also present at the meeting.
