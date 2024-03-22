ASI manhandled, uniform torn

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 21

Some people allegedly tore a police official’s uniform and prevented the cops from performing their duty when they reached a locality in response to a call made on the emergency police help line. One of the residents, involved in the clash, alleged that the official used “indecent language” for a woman who was present there.

ASI Pappu Ram said that he went to Panjpir Mohalla to investigate the complaint received on helpline number 112. Residents Vicky and Bhupinder were found fighting over some issue. When he attempted to inquire about the trouble, Bhupinder pushed him, tore his uniform and hindered him from doing his duty. The policeman also alleged that some women threw stones at the official vehicle.

