ASI manhandled, uniform torn

Abohar, March 21
Some people allegedly tore a police official’s uniform and prevented the cops from performing their duty when they reached a locality in response to a call made on the emergency police help line. One of the residents, involved in the clash, alleged that the official used “indecent language” for a woman who was present there.
ASI Pappu Ram said that he went to Panjpir Mohalla to investigate the complaint received on helpline number 112. Residents Vicky and Bhupinder were found fighting over some issue. When he attempted to inquire about the trouble, Bhupinder pushed him, tore his uniform and hindered him from doing his duty. The policeman also alleged that some women threw stones at the official vehicle.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...