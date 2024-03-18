Anandpur Sahib: Assistant librarians’ front convener begins fast

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 17

Convener of 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front Punjab (Government College) Jaswinder Kaur, while demanding the joining of duties of the 483 front members, started an indefinite fast here today. The front members have been sitting on dharna since August 31 last year near the residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Gambhirpur village.

The front came into existence after the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court last year. Jaswinder said the government was not pleading their case properly in the court and even Bains had failed to address their problem despite several meetings.

The protesters said their 483 colleagues were employed at government schools, aided or private colleges before they were given appointment letters by the state government as lecturers. Now they have been left jobless and without a single penny despite the fact that they were very much on the rolls of the government.

