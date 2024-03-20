Association wants more food processing units

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 19

Members of Roller Flour Millers Association, Punjab, want more food processing units, which use wheat flour as raw material, to be set up in the state. This was sought by the association at its second annual general meeting here.

Dharminder Singh Gill, president of the association, said the industry had requested the state government to facilitate increased coordination between PAU and the industry so that the two could work together to identify ways which would benefit growers and processors. The association had been informed by the government that respective HODs of the PAU had been told to work in this direction, he added.

Dinam Sood, general secretary, said the CM’s efforts to interact with the industry on a regular basis were praiseworthy. “It would be very helpful if the government departments adopt the practice of video conferences on a periodic basis with the industry associations to collectively address problems,” he added.

Anil Kumar Popli, an industrialist, said the association also appealed to the Punjab Government to work in the direction of setting up more food processing units which use wheat flour as raw material because a majority of the mills in Punjab were running below capacity due to a lack of presence of big industry which use wheat flour as raw material.

