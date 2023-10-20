 At 418 feet, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • At 418 feet, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border

At 418 feet, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border

18 feet higher than Pak’s | Union Minister, CM, MP Aujla unfurl the flag

At 418 feet, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border

The tallest Tricolour that was hoisted at the Attari checkpost. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 19

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unfurled the country’s tallest flag near spectators’ gallery at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post today.

The NHAI had undertaken the task of setting up a 418-foot-tall National Flag at Attari. Gadkari, CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Gurjeet Aujla jointly unfurled the National Flag.

Earlier, the Tricolour at 360-foot height was installed at the check post in March 2017. In an apparent ‘flag war’, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag at 400 feet in August the same year.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at Golden Temple on Thursday. Tribune photo

The new flag mast is 18 feet taller than the Pakistani Parcham-e-Sitarah-o-Hilal on the Wagah side.

Gadkari said, “I see it as a red letter day in my life to inaugurate the most wonderful project. The NHAI has done a great job. The mast has special provision of surveillance which will enable Border Security Force (BSF) jawans to have a hawk’s eye on the other side of the border,” he said.

Aujla said the project cost around Rs 8 crore and the cloth of the flag had been made of a mixture of satin and cotton so that it should have better capability to bear the brunt of adverse weather conditions.

“The pole mast has stairs inside, in addition to a hydraulic lift outside. This will enable two BSF jawans to go atop the flag mast,” said Aujla.

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, he also inspected the ongoing project of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway (DAK) and Amritsar Bypass.

After reviewing the DAK project, Gadkari asked Mann to expedite the process of land acquisition to avoid any delay.

This 669-km expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. Once completed, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in 4 hours and Katra from Delhi in 6 hours. The distance from Delhi to Katra is 727 km. With the construction of this route, the distance will be reduced by 58 km.

Starting from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) in Delhi, this expressway in Punjab is 399 km, of which work has started on a stretch of 296 km. It will pass through Patiala, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Gurudaspur.

A major feature of this corridor includes Asia’s longest 1,300-metre long cable-stayed bridge over the Beas in Amritsar district.

Gadkari visits Golden Temple

  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid obeisance at Golden Temple
  • He also inspected the ongoing project on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway and Amritsar Bypass
  • Gadkari asked CM Bhagwant Mann to expedite the process of land acquisition for the project to avoid any delay

#Nitin Gadkari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Cop dies in road mishap

Man held with intoxicant powder