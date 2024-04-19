Attempting to end life, woman saved by NGO

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 18

Alert volunteers of an NGO saved the life of a woman who had come here from Amritsar allegedly to end her life by jumping in the reservoir in which her brother had reportedly jumped and drowned last year.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the woman yesterday left behind her three-year-old daughter and mobile phone to reach Abohar. When the woman’s husband found her missing from house in Amritsar, he found that she had searched the map of waterworks of Abohar on the phone that she left behind. Suspecting that she would go to the same place where her brother had drowned, he immediately contacted NGO chief Raju Charaya. The latter informed the local police and himself along with his colleagues reached the waterworks and kept guard.

When the woman alighted from an e-rickshaw outside the water works last evening and started going inside, Charaya stopped her and informed her family.

Her statement was recorded before the police and she was handed over to her family. The woman said that she was very fond of her brother and his memory brought her here.

