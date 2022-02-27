Bathinda biker killed in mishap

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 26

A motorcycle-borne man was killed after being hit by a speeding truck at Lakhi Jungle village in Goniana block of Bathinda on Saturday. After the incident, residents staged a protest at the village, demanding the arrest of the truck driver. As per information, 35-year-old Gagandeep Singh, a Dyalpura resident, died after being hit by the truck. The driver fled the scene. —