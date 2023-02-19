 Bhagwanpuria’s aide held, 9 pistols seized in Ropar : The Tribune India

Bhagwanpuria’s aide held, 9 pistols seized in Ropar

3 arrested with illegal firearms in Faridkot

Bhagwanpuria’s aide held, 9 pistols seized in Ropar

The arms that have been seized from an aide of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria at Ropar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Ropar/Faridkot, February 18

The Ropar police today claimed to have arrested an accomplice of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The accused has been identified as Vishal Verma, alias Shalu, of Hoshiarpur. Nine pistols and 20 cartridges were seized from him.

10 nabbed, weapons seized in Barnala

  • The Barnala police claimed to have arrested 10 members of a gang, who were planning to commit a crime.
  • The police have also seized nine weapons from them.
  • "Our Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) has arrested 10 members of a gang and seized six .12 bore guns with 22 cartridges and two .32 bore pistols with nine cartridges and one .32 bore revolver with four cartridges," said Sandeep Kumar Malik, Barnala SSP.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Verma was planning something big. Bhagwanpuria’s gang was also involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs in the state on a large scale, he said

The SSP said an operation was conducted by a police team comprising SP (Investigation) Manvinderbir Singh, DSP (Investigation) Talwinder Singh and CIA in-charge Inspector Satnam Singh to arrest the accused on the Ropar bypass near the Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

“The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained. It is expected that there will be more important revelations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Faridkot police have arrested three persons and seized three illegal weapons from them. The accused have been identified as Jasbir Singh and Jashandeep Singh, both residents of Dhimanwali village and Balraj Singh of Golewala village.

The questioning of Jasbir revealed that he had snatched a .12 bore gun from a person in Baghapurana area of Moga district, said Harjit Singh, Faridkot SSP.

Webinar on scholarships