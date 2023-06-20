Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, June 20
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the CM’s yogshala at the PAP grounds here on Tuesday.
He sported a yellow turban and a yoga T-shirt.
Mann said the huge gathering of 15,000 is no show of strength. He said that attending the event had given him energy and strength.
Mann said a yoga trainer would be provided free of cost even if there were a gathering of only 25 in the park.
