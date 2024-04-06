Bhagwant Mann to launch poll campaign on April 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on April 20 and visit each Lok Sabha constituency for three days. Today, the Chief Minister met the candidates and MLAs of Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar and discussed the strategy and also got feedback.

It is learnt that the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to release the final list of candidates before Baisakhi. After the announcement of all 13 candidates, Mann will go to Harmandar Sahib along with all candidates, to pay their obeisance.

The Chief Minister has drawn up a 40-day campaign programme and will hold roadshows and meetings in each constituency for three days during the election campaign. The party is also preparing a report card of the achievements of the government for two years under the election campaign.

The party will print ‘report card’ in Punjabi, Hindi and English languages. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the legislators and candidates that they would highlight the achievements of the government so that people could know what the government had done in two years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha